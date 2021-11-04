Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,608. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astec Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Astec Industries worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.