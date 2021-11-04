Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $535,750.00.

EXPI traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,889. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 111.48 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $68,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.