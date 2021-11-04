Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,549. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $383.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artesian Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Artesian Resources worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

