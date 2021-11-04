Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

PECO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,973. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.