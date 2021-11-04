Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives $469.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $484.83.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.1% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 193,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 143,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $10.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $513.11. The stock had a trading volume of 47,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,488. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $502.96. The stock has a market cap of $226.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.52%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

