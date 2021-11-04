nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.89

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 628793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

