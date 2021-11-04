Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 569907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 203.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

