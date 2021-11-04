Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $89.57 million and approximately $56.38 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00088050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00075397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00101348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,500.05 or 0.07318555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,154.22 or 0.99456683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.