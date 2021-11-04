Analysts Expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $92.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.76 million to $95.46 million. eHealth reported sales of $94.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.06 million to $692.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $800.20 million, with estimates ranging from $734.80 million to $830.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $844,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHTH traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 479,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of -0.19.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.