Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Kelly Services also posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 161,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,174. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

