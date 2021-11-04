$9.00 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $9.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.10 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. 3,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. Provident Financial has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $126.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

