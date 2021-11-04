Bytom Trading Up 17% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 17% against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $92.52 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.31 or 0.00327800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,710,728,700 coins and its circulating supply is 1,613,923,344 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.