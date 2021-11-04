Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $995.10 million to $1.14 billion. Catalent reported sales of $910.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of CTLT traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.93. 70,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,263. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.43.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 485.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

