Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPN. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Get Appian alerts:

APPN traded up $4.39 on Thursday, reaching $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 612,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,334. Appian has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.