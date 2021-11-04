Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) to Hold

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avantor Inc. is a provider of critical products and services primarily to biopharma, healthcare, education & government, advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Avantor Inc. is based in Radnor, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

AVTR traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. Avantor has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Avantor’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Avantor by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,015,000 after buying an additional 2,420,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after buying an additional 2,178,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

