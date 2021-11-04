Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 18,718 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $52,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $720.00.

EMAN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 534,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,494. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $195.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.62.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eMagin by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

