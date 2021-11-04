NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh Sells 9,000 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NXGN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 15.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 57.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 36,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

