Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Sells $77,311.52 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.46. 119,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,072. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $91.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 34.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 135.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

