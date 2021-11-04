Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.27-1.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.960 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.23.

Shares of LSI traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,836. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.65%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

