Lendefi (LDFI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $24,763.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00088300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00075371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00101460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,490.07 or 0.07307469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,439.27 or 0.99990833 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LDFIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.