Substratum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,103.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $4,103.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.00240669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00096313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

