Grin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.56 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Grin has a market cap of $37.14 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,444.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.12 or 0.07359640 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.45 or 0.00327857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.66 or 0.00972670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00087436 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00425899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00282536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $150.68 or 0.00245236 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 88,127,220 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.