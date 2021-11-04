Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.14 EPS

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $14.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,450.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,397.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,305.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,674.80 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
