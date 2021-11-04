Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$ EPS.
Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $44.07. 18,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franchise Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
Further Reading: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.