Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$ EPS.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $44.07. 18,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 27.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franchise Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

