KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

KLA has raised its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect KLA to earn $21.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

KLA stock traded up $15.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $409.52. The stock had a trading volume of 98,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a one year low of $210.59 and a one year high of $393.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $327,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,304 shares of company stock worth $4,953,669. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

