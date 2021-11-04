Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Sells $2,700,650.00 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $539.64. The stock had a trading volume of 210,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.07 and a 200-day moving average of $461.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $549.08.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.