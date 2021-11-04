Marathon Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,939.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,824.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,601.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

