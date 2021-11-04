Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Up 3.8%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). Approximately 232,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 280,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159 ($2.08).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.35.

In other news, insider Neil England bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

