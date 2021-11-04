London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 161 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 96,623.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 403,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,244,000 after purchasing an additional 402,920 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 332,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $115,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.03, for a total value of $28,062,219.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,424,204 shares of company stock valued at $855,802,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $336.16. 225,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,754,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $348.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.41. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

