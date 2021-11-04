Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Veritiv updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.000-$9.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,198. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

