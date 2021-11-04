Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Gold Standard Ventures shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 271,313 shares.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 82,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 304.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 409,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 308,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp raised its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 6,998,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,094,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

