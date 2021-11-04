AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.04

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.18. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 40,334 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AACAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.63 million. AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.93%. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

