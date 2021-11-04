Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC):

10/23/2021 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

10/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $91.00.

10/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. 9,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.52. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.50%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 207.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,914 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

