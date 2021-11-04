Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TRKNY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 1,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

