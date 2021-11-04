Litecoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $13.41 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $13.41 million and $1,073.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,141.69 or 0.99557490 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 743,825,544 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

