Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the second quarter worth about $110,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 71.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter worth about $313,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTZ traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $4.19. 4,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,026. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

