BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $10.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,531 shares of company stock worth $2,290,238 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BB traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 879,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,902,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

