Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.23

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.23 and traded as high as C$25.34. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at C$24.92, with a volume of 7,207 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$588.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.1679938 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Paul Nakonechny sold 13,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.55, for a total value of C$334,991.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,840.56.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

