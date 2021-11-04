Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,156.36

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,156.36 ($15.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,195 ($15.61). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,188 ($15.52), with a volume of 445,564 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,211.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.89.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

