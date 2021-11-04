Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.
NYSE ROG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.54. 48,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,592. Rogers has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $273.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.76.
In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
