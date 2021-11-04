Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

NYSE ROG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.54. 48,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,592. Rogers has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $273.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rogers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Rogers worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

