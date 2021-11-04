Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LSGOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LSGOF stock remained flat at $$9.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

