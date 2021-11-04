Brokerages Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Target Price at $17.63

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

ESI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Element Solutions by 53.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Element Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,418,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.22. 198,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

