Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.74

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.74 and traded as low as C$15.23. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.28, with a volume of 119,380 shares traded.

ALS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Laurentian cut Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$637.30 million and a P/E ratio of -3,010.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.73.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

