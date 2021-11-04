CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$2.05. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 414,265 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.04.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71. The company has a market cap of C$508.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784 in the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

