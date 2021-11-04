CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$2.05. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 414,265 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.04.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.71. The company has a market cap of C$508.71 million and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39.
In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784 in the last quarter.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
