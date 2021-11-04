Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,094.05

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,094.05 ($14.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,125 ($14.70). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 1,095 ($14.31), with a volume of 15,738 shares traded.

TET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Treatt in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,039.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,095.40. The firm has a market cap of £679.96 million and a P/E ratio of 49.78.

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,105 ($14.44), for a total value of £27,625 ($36,092.24). Also, insider Tim Jones purchased 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 936 ($12.23) per share, with a total value of £24,860.16 ($32,479.96).

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

