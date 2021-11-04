Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $75.12. 32,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78. Amdocs has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

