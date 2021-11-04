Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 461,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,308. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

