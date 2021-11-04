Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $34.61. 2,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

