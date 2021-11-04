Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFF remained flat at $$24.32 on Thursday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

