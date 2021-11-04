Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 128.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,706. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADPT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $124,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,176.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,932,310 over the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

